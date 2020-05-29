A new campaign has launched to support parents struggling with the demands of childcare during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Set up by Berkshire West Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), the focus is on spreading the message that parents need not struggle alone.

The CCG called it a "worry" that self-isolation could lead to "extreme cases" such as "harm to babies and children".

In April and May the BBC reported arrests were made over the deaths of five babies and one child in England.

'Stressful time'

One of the cases, one-month-old Colby Lawton from Newbury, who died on 9 May, is in Berkshire West CCG's area.

Liz Stead, head of safeguarding children for Berkshire West CCG, said: "It's hard enough at the best of times to be at home looking after a baby or small child.

"Whilst it can be a very rewarding time, young children can be quite demanding, meaning mums and dads are often sleep-deprived and worried they're not doing things right.

"Add to this the anxiety many people have about their health and that of their loved ones, concerns about jobs, finances, bills et cetera and it makes it a very stressful time."

A range of key messages are now being publicised on targeted social media platforms urging those struggling to seek support from family, friends or social care professionals. The CCG also wants those who are concerned for the welfare of children to "step in and help".

Ms Stead said: "Our message is that the safety and wellbeing of babies and young children is paramount."