A nurse has inspired the art community to donate postcard-sized pictures for an auction in aid of her local hospice.

Gillian Alderton, 62, wanted to revive lost funds for the Sue Ryder Duchess of Kent Hospice in Reading and the South Oxfordshire Palliative Care Hub.

"I contacted all my artistic friends who then passed the message on to all their arty friends," she said.

An online silent auction of the 69 "mini masterpieces" that resulted will start on Monday and run for two weeks.

Mrs Alderton said financial support for the hospice and the hub "fell dramatically" when Sue Ryder charity shops closed and fundraising events were cancelled because of the Covid-19 outbreak.

"As a nurse working at the hospice, I wondered what I could do to help," she said.

"Rather than just asking friends for donations or sponsorship, I wondered whether an online art auction may be a way to raise money.

"We asked local art groups, friends and family if they would like to submit a postcard-sized miniature masterpiece in late April.

"They did a fantastic job of spreading the word and we are thrilled to have received such a wonderful response."

About 70 artworks using media including watercolour, acrylic and lino print have been put up for sale with bids starting at £10.

Mrs Alderton is a keen amateur artist herself and has also enlisted her son, Chris Alderton, guitarist in rock band The Amazons, to submit a work of art.

She said: "It has been a lovely way to inspire people stuck at home to get their paints out and will hopefully bring joy to the purchasers.

"Art is therapy and it will certainly make a difference to patients being cared for by the hospice."

Artist Jane Dipple, 63, who runs a local art group in Oxfordshire, submitted three paintings, Lockdown Veggies, Pears and Poppy Seed Heads, saying she chose those subjects because "nature is uplifting and we all know how important this is to us at this time".

She said: "There are still many people out there whose health is in jeopardy due to other serious illnesses. Charities have been struggling of late and so to do something I enjoy to help was a no-brainer."

Christina Machattou, from Hertfordshire, a 28-year-old physiotherapist and amateur artist who has been painting as a form of meditation during lockdown, painted an elephant in rainbow colours, titled Hope.

"An elephant is a symbol of loyalty and trust," she said. "This is us, we have been listening and following instructions by everyone, our government, bosses, parents and we also stopped ourselves from being tempted to see loved ones, friends that we all so miss. We have been so loyal to everyone and ourselves."

