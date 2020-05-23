Image copyright Google Image caption The BMW was seen travelling at high speed on the A4 Bath Road

A man has died and two others have been injured when a car crashed after it was involved in a police pursuit.

Police said the blue BMW was seen travelling at high speed on the A4 Bath Road in Reading shortly after 05:00 BST and was chased by officers.

The car crashed shortly afterwards and a 41-year-old man was declared dead at the scene.

Two men, aged 27 and 31, have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Thames Valley Police said its officers had "cancelled the pursuit" after the BMW failed to stop and it crashed a short time later.

The force said it had made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) due to prior police contact.

"The IOPC has decided to independently investigate this incident, and Thames Valley Police is fully co-operating with this investigation," it said.

Two men suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash, and the dead man's next-of-kin have been informed.

The A4 Bath Road has been closed in both directions between Berkeley Avenue and Parkside Road.