Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The officer admitted to eating the breakfasts without paying for them at the police canteen

A PC committed gross misconduct when he ate seven full English breakfasts at a police canteen without paying for them, a hearing found.

Jamie Larman had only been a police constable in training for two weeks when he ate the food at Thames Valley Police's training centre in Sulhamstead, Berkshire.

He admitted not paying for the meals and resigned in February.

The force said he would have been dismissed if he was still a officer.

The misconduct hearing was told Mr Larman knew he was not entitled to free meals as he lived less than 20 miles from Sulhamstead but still ate the breakfasts in January and February.

It concluded Mr Larman breached the standard of professional behaviour in relation to honesty and integrity, and his behaviour amounted to gross misconduct.

Image copyright Google Image caption Mr Larman had only been in training for two weeks at the police training centre in Sulhamstead

The force said: "The conduct was deemed serious enough that dismissal would have been justified had he still be serving."

It added Mr Larman would be placed on the College of Policing's barred list meaning he will be unable to work for another force.

In 2015 a special constable was sacked after taking cold drinks from the same canteen.