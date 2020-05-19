Slough Trading Estate celebrates 100 years of industry
- 19 May 2020
A business park best known as the setting for TV sitcom The Office is celebrating its centenary.
Slough Trading Estate has grown to a 353-acre site with around 13,000 since it was established in 1920.
It is home to 350 firms, including confectioner Mars, telecoms firm O2, and logistics company DHL.
Its owners Segro claim it is the largest business park in Europe owned by a single company.
It’s been 100 years since we first started innovating.— SEGRO plc (@SEGROplc) March 5, 2020
On our 100th birthday we wanted to bring to life this photograph of the original SEGRO innovators to celebrate alongside us. #SEGRO100 pic.twitter.com/ZLVhOpYJjb
End of Twitter post by @SEGROplc
.