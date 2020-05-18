Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Leah Cordice had sex with the 13-year-old boy on at least five occasions

A babysitter has been detained for 30 months after having a 13-year-old boy's baby.

Leah Cordice, 20, from Windsor, was found guilty of having sex on at least five occasions with the teenager who she was babysitting.

The nursery worker had given evidence claiming the boy had raped her.

Sentencing her at Reading Crown Court, Judge Peter Clarke QC said Cordice showed "a total lack of remorse".

The boy accused Cordice of first having sex with him in January 2017, when she was then 17.

In July 2018, the victim told police about the sexual contact, but Cordice denied the claims.

The baby was subsequently DNA tested and the jury heard it was 14 million times more likely than not that the 13-year-old boy was the father of Cordice's child.

Image caption Ms Cordice (nearest the railings) covered her face with a hood as she entered court

At trial, the 13-year-old denied Cordice, who married her boyfriend in May 2017, had been raped on the occasions they had sex.

Tara McCarthy, defending, described her as "very immature and young" and said she had lost her job.

Judge Clarke added the victim, now 16, had suffered "chronic insecurities" over the offences.

Cordice was issued with a sexual harm prevention order for 10 years and made to sign the sex offenders register.