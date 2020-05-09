Image copyright Google Image caption Residents called police after hearing the woman shouting for help

Three men have been arrested in connection with a rape in Reading.

The attack took place in Victoria Park, Hodsoll Road, at about 02:00 BST on Friday, Thames Valley Police said.

The woman, aged 31, was heard shouting for help by residents who then called for help.

Two men, aged 21 and 34, were arrested on suspicion of rape. A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted rape. All three, from Reading and Wokingham, have been released on bail.

Det Sgt James Jackson said: "This was clearly an extremely distressing incident for the victim and she is being fully supported by specially trained officers.

"Members of the public will see an increased police presence in the local area whilst we carry out our investigation."

The force has appealed for witnesses to contact them.