Image copyright Google Image caption The men were spotted by the PCSO playing cricket on the Godolphin Playing Fields in Slough

An "intimidated" police community support officer had his bike taken by a group of men after he tried to remind them of social distancing rules.

He approached the young men because they had been playing cricket in the Godolphin Playing Fields in Slough.

But they used "intimidating and threatening language" before one man ran off with the officer's bike, which was later found dumped.

Supt Gavin Wong said the group's behaviour "will not be tolerated".

He added: "We are fully committed to supporting the fight against the coronavirus in order to save lives, and we need to remember that officers on the front line put themselves at risk in order to do that.

"I know the local community will be embarrassed by the actions of a small number of people, because the vast majority of people understand what is required and have complied with the rules around coronavirus. I am grateful that the PCSO was not injured and he is being supported by the force.

"He showed professionalism during the incident."

Police are appealing for witnesses to the confrontation, which happened on Monday, to come forward.