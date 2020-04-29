Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Dr Peter Tun's death had sent a "wave of grief throughout the entire organisation", the hospital said

A hospital has launched an investigation after one of its doctors, who raised concerns over protective equipment, died of suspected Covid-19.

Royal Berkshire Foundation Trust said senior managers and clinicians were "working closely" with the family of Dr Peter Tun, 62, who died at the hospital in Reading on 13 April.

His family said he had been worried about a lack of masks in his ward.

The trust said the investigation would "look at the family's concerns".

In a statement, it added trust leaders would also answer questions raised by the family but would not comment further at this stage.

Dr Ye Myint, who is Dr Tun's brother, previously told the BBC colleagues were told not to wear facemasks because they could make patients anxious.

Meanwhile, Dr Tun's son Michael said his father had complained to his manager because personal protective equipment (PPE) was taken away from his ward.

His family said Dr Tun, who was an associate specialist in neurorehabilitation, had been in contact with five patients who had tested positive for coronavirus on his ward.

The Royal Berkshire Foundation Trust previously said it was "deeply saddened" by the death of Dr Tun, but denied there was a lack of PPE.

Dr Tun came to the UK from Burma in 1994 and had worked at the hospital for more than 21 years.