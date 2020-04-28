Image copyright Google Image caption Surrey-based care firm Aster Healthcare Ltd ran Birdsgrove Nursing Home in Bracknell

A healthcare firm has pleaded not guilty to corporate manslaughter over the death of a 93-year-old woman who was scalded in a bath.

Frances Norris died in hospital in 2015 after the incident at Birdsgrove Nursing Home in Bracknell, Berkshire.

At a hearing at the Old Bailey, a lawyer for Surrey-based Aster Healthcare entered a not guilty plea.

A trial date has been set for 18 January 2021.

The charge states that on 8 February 2015 the company caused Ms Norris's death by a gross breach of its duty of care by failing to adequately address failings in the hot water system.

The firm also pleaded not guilty to a charge of failure to discharge a duty under the Health and Safety at Work Act.

The hearing took place at the Old Bailey in London

Aster Healthcare director Sheth Jeebun, 58, of Weybridge, Surrey, denied failure to discharge a duty.

He also pleaded not guilty to doing acts tending and intended to pervert the court of justice after Ms Norris's death.

It was alleged he arranged, or sought to arrange, for thermostatic mixer valves (TMVs) to be fitted or adapted before regulators could complete checks on the hot water outlets.

It is also alleged he arranged for false water temperature records to be created and provided to police and other regulators.

A not guilty plea was also indicated on behalf of carer Noel Malda, 48, of Hayes, west London, to a charge of failing to discharge a duty.