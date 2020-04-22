Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Dr Peter Tun's death had sent a "wave of grief throughout the entire organisation", the hospital said

The brother of a doctor thought to have died from coronavirus said colleagues were told not to wear facemasks because they could make patients anxious.

Dr Peter Tun, 62, died on 13 April at the Royal Berkshire Hospital, Reading, where he worked as an associate specialist in neurorehabilitation.

Ye Myint said Dr Tun had been concerned about a lack of masks in his ward before he fell ill himself.

The hospital said it ensures staff are "safely kitted out" for work.

Dr Myint, a consultant himself, told BBC Radio Berkshire that masks had been provided to staff once some patients on Dr Tun's ward contracted coronavirus.

But he said Dr Tun had told him that some junior "doctors were told not to wear masks in the ward because it may increase anxiety of the patients."

Dr Myint said: "I told my brother - and he knew - that was not correct. These patients may [have been] asymptomatic and then some patients were already positive. To wear masks is fairly basic."

He added: "[Dr Tun] was very careful. He didn't approach these patients with a careless approach. He knew the risks, he raised concerns but then on the other hand he did not want to ignore these patients who may have had viruses."

Earlier this month Dr Tun's son Michael said his father had died from coronavirus and described him as a "superhero".

The Royal Berkshire Foundation Trust said it was "deeply saddened" by Dr Tun's death.

It added: "Our priority is to keep our staff and patients safe and properly protected, and we follow the strict national guidelines on the correct and appropriate use of PPE.

"We regularly carry out thorough training with staff so they know when and where to use the kit. This is backed up by daily checks on the wards by our managers and matrons to ensure staff are always safely, properly and appropriately kitted out for the duties they are performing.

"We are continuing to work with Peter's family regarding the circumstances of his death."