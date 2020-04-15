Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Dr Peter Tun's death had sent a "wave of grief throughout the entire organisation", the hospital said

A 'superhero' doctor has died in hospital amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr Peter Tun, 62, had been in intensive care at Reading's Royal Berkshire Hospital, where he worked as an associate specialist in neurorehabilitation.

Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust (RBFT) would not confirm if Dr Tun, who died on Monday, had tested positive for Covid-19.

His sons said: "Our family is immensely proud of our superhero Dad.

"He used to say, 'treat all your patients like they are your own family' and this speaks to the type of character that he had," they said in a statement.

"To us, he was simply the best human we know and we will miss him every day."

RBFT described Dr Tun as an "extremely well loved" colleague who was "absolutely committed to his profession".

Chief executive Steve McManus said: "The passing of Peter has sent a wave of grief throughout the entire organisation.

"Tributes have been pouring in from staff who have worked with Peter over the years and he will be sorely missed.

"On behalf of the Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust, we extend our sincere condolences to Peter's family, friends and colleagues."

Colleague Dr Jonathan Mamo said: "Peter was like a father to all of us in our department in Reading.

"Despite being a calm and soft-spoken individual he always knew what to say and when to say it."

Prof Christine Collin said Dr Tun was "much loved and respected" by both patients and colleagues.

"Peter had the necessary compassion, respect and knowledge to help support the clinical needs of people with severe neurological disability, and had the useful attribute of always presenting a smiling face to the world."

Dr Tun came to the UK from Burma in 1994 and had worked at the hospital for more than 21 years.