Image copyright Google Image caption The man was shot in Wentworth Avenue on 26 March

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was shot "at close range".

Police said the 26-year-old victim was sitting in a van when he was shot in the shoulder in Wentworth Avenue, Slough, at about 21:20 GMT on 26 March.

He was taken to hospital but has since been discharged.

Two men from Slough, aged 21 and 22, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

They remain in custody.

An 18-year-old man who was arrested in connection with the incident on 28 March has been released under investigation, police said.