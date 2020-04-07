Berkshire

Berkshire river body believed to be missing man

  • 7 April 2020
Alexander Stern Image copyright POLICE HANDOUT
Image caption Alexander Stern, 36, is reportedly the son of Ferrari collector Ronald Stern

A body recovered from a river is believed to be that of a man who went missing nearly three months ago.

The body was found at Charvil, Berkshire. The family of Alexander Stern, 36, who was last seen in Sonning on 11 January, have been informed.

They told officers they wished to "express their gratitude to the community for their support throughout this difficult time".

The death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.

CCTV footage showed Mr Stern had been at the Bull Inn before he went missing.

