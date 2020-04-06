Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption The Corsa came off the road on the B4009 at Thatcham

A car which crashed when a bug flew inside and distracted the driver was on an "avoidable journey", police said.

Thames Valley Police tweeted a picture of the wrecked Vauxhall Corsa, along with the insect, which crashed on the B4009 at Thatcham, Berkshire on Sunday.

Officers said three friends in the car had been driving 10 miles (16km) to walk a dog - against government rules for preventing the spread of Covid-19.

All three were checked and discharged by paramedics at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved.

The force said other people stopped for making "non-essential journeys" over the weekend included a man who was driving to jet wash his mother's patio and another driving a 50-mile round trip to "do some shopping".