Image copyright Google Image caption A man, in his 20s, was stabbed multiple times

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing.

A man in his 20s was attacked in Chatfield, Slough, on 19 March, police said.

He suffered a number of stab wounds and was taken to hospital for treatment. He has since been discharged.

The arrested man has been released on bail. Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them.