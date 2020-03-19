A third woman has died at a hospital in Slough after she was diagnosed with coronavirus.

Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust said the 88-year-old patient, who had an underlying condition, died last week at Wexham Park Hospital.

The hospital said her family had been informed, adding "our thoughts are with them at this difficult time".

Two women, aged in their 90s who had underlying health conditions, died at the hospital on 10 March and Friday.

After a patient tested positive for coronavirus earlier this month, an elderly care ward at the hospital was temporarily closed to new patients for two weeks

A small number of staff also tested positive.

A woman in her 70s became the first virus fatality in the UK. She died two weeks ago at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading after testing positive for coronavirus.