Image copyright Google Image caption The patients were being treated at Wexham Park Hospital in Slough

Two women in their 90s have died in hospital after being treated for coronavirus.

The patients, who died on 10 March and Friday, were being treated at Wexham Park Hospital in Slough.

Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust said both women had underlying health conditions.

"Their families have been informed and our thoughts and condolences are with them at this difficult time," the trust added.

Earlier this month an elderly care ward at the hospital was temporarily closed to new patients for two weeks, after a patient tested positive for coronavirus.

A small number of staff also tested positive.