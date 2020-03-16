Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption PC Andrew Harper was responding to a report of a quad bike theft in Berkshire

A police officer who was dragged behind a car sustained such severe injuries one of his colleagues "could not recognise him", a court has heard.

Andrew Harper suffered "catastrophic" injuries after being dragged behind the vehicle in Berkshire in August.

PC Simon Pink told the Old Bailey he knew 28-year-old PC Harper but "from the injuries I saw I could not recognise him".

Henry Long, 18, of Mortimer, Reading, and two 17-year-old boys deny murder.

The court has heard how PC Harper responded to a report of a stolen quad bike, when a strap trailing behind a Seat Toledo got "lassoed" around his ankles as it accelerated away.

PC Harper was dragged for about a mile and after he became detached from the vehicle in a country lane near Sulhamstead, Berkshire, several officers tried to save him.

Image copyright Julia Quenzler Image caption Henry Long (left) and two 17-year-old defendants - who cannot be identified due to their age - are in the dock at the Old Bailey

However, after paramedics arrived to continue CPR, the 28-year-old was pronounced dead at 23:45 BST.

Paramedic Chris Darley said PC Harper's injuries were "incompatible with life".

PC Andrew Shaw, who responded to a report of a stolen quad bike with PC Harper, previously told the jury the moment his colleague's feet were "whipped away from him" was "the last I saw of him".

Mr Long, the car's driver, and two 17-year-olds deny murder. The 17-year-olds also deny manslaughterMr Long has previously admitted manslaughter and conspiracy to steal a quad bike.

On Monday, the two 17-year-olds, who cannot be named due to their age, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to steal a quad bike.

The pair also deny manslaughter. The trial continues.