Image caption The waterway was officially opened by former Prime Minister Theresa May

The first stage of an £8m project to renovate a town's water channels has been officially completed.

Volunteers and contractors have spent five years enlarging and landscaping the waterways in Maidenhead, Berkshire.

The first section of channel has been opened to small boats, after a new weir raised water levels.

Maidenhead MP and former Prime Minister Theresa May, officially opened the renovated waterway, said it would "revitalise" the town centre.

She said: "It will make a huge difference by changing the ambiance of the town... which has been needed for many years."

Image caption Project instigator Richard Davenport said the renovated waterways would be good for trade

The Maidenhead Waterways charity said it initiated the project 14 years ago.

Chairman Richard Davenport said: "Before, Maidenhead town centre was a rather soulless, characterless 60s concrete town centre.

"By creating a sense of place in the town centre... that can only be good for people and trade."

Image caption The enlarged waterway has been opened to small boats

Developers, who have helped to fund the project, have started to build new homes around the waterways, known as York Stream and Moor Cut.

The scheme is also supported by the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead.

The charity aims to carry out further work to complete a ring of waterways in Maidenhead and clear a navigable passageway to the River Thames at Bray.