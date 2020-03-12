Image copyright South China Morning Post Image caption Michel Roux was born in Charolles, Burgundy, in 1941

French-born chef and restaurateur Michel Roux has died aged 79.

He passed away on Wednesday night surrounded by his family at home in Bray, Berkshire, after battling a long-standing lung condition.

Roux and his brother Albert made gastronomic history when their London restaurant, La Gavroche, became the first three Michelin-starred restaurant in Britain in 1982.

A family statement said Roux's "star will shine forever".

'Humble genius'

His son Alain and daughters, Francine and Christine, on behalf of the family said: "It is with deep sadness that the Roux family announces the passing of our beloved grandfather, father, brother and uncle, Michel Roux OBE.

"We are grateful to have shared our lives with this extraordinary man and we're so proud of all he's achieved.

"A humble genius, legendary chef, popular author and charismatic teacher, Michel leaves the world reeling in his wake.

"For many, he was a father figure inspiring all with his insatiable appetite for life and irresistible enthusiasm.

"But above all, we will miss his mischievous sense of fun, his huge, bottomless heart and generosity and kindness that knew no bounds. Michel's star will shine forever lighting the way for a generation of chefs to follow".

There will be a private family funeral followed later in the year by a "celebration of life event".

As well as La Gavroche, the Roux brothers' Waterside Inn in Bray was awarded three Michelin stars in 1985.

Roux also opened Skindles in Taplow in 2018 with his son.