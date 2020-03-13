Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption PC Andrew Harper was responding to a report of a quad bike theft in Berkshire

The crew mate of a police officer killed when he was dragged behind a car said his colleague's feet were "whipped out from under him".

PC Andrew Shaw, who responded to a report of a stolen quad bike with PC Andrew Harper, said the moment he fell was "the last I saw of him".

PC Harper, 28, died from "catastrophic" injuries after he got caught in a tow rope attached to the car.

Henry Long, the car's driver, and two 17-year-olds deny murder.

The Old Bailey heard PC Shaw, an advanced police driver, had been a police officer since 1990.

Image caption PC Andrew Shaw told the court that his and PC Harper's shift was due to end hours before the incident

He and PC Harper entered a rural, single carriageway road where they "chanced upon" a Seat Toledo towing the bike.

PC Shaw said he could hear the car opposite's engine being "revved loudly" and said he saw a "male figure" run past the driver's side of the car.

After PC Harper got out of the car, PC Shaw said: "I looked through the window of my car and I could see [PC Harper] running in the road."

'Can't find him'

"As the car accelerated away PC Harper was standing then just appeared to fall straight back as if his feet had been whipped out from under him and that was pretty much the last I saw of him."

Prosecutor Brian Altman QC said PC Shaw was heard on the police radio saying: "I can't find my crew mate, I can't find my crew mate."

PC Shaw was heard saying his colleague had "got out the vehicle" and he had "now lost him".

Dash cam footage showed PC Shaw being flagged down by another officer who was attending to PC Harper who was lying in the road, after being detached from the vehicle.

Image copyright Julia Quenzler Image caption Henry Long (left) and two 17-year-old defendants - who cannot be identified due to their age - are in the dock at the Old Bailey

Mr Long has previously admitted manslaughter and conspiracy to steal a quad bike.

On Monday, the two 17-year-olds, who cannot be named due to their age, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to steal a quad bike.

The pair also deny manslaughter.

The, trial, due to last six weeks, continues.