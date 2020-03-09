Berkshire

PC Harper murder trial: Accused teens admit bike theft plot

  • 9 March 2020
PC Andrew Harper Image copyright Family handout
Image caption PC Andrew Harper was married four weeks before he was killed

Two teenagers accused of murdering a police officer have admitted conspiracy to steal a quad bike.

The pair, who are both aged 17 and cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey to plotting to steal the bike.

They and a third man, Henry Long, 18, are also accused of murdering of PC Andrew Harper, which they deny.

PC Harper died from multiple injuries after being dragged along a road by a vehicle near Sulhamstead, Berkshire.

The 28-year-old Thames Valley roads policing constable, from Wallingford, in Oxfordshire, had been responding to reports of a break-in on August 15 last year.

Long, of Mortimer, Reading, has previously admitted manslaughter and conspiracy to steal a quad bike. The two 17-year-olds deny manslaughter.

The case before Mr Justice Edis is due to be opened by prosecutor Brian Altman QC on Tuesday, and continue for up to six weeks.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites