Image copyright Family handout Image caption PC Andrew Harper was married four weeks before he was killed

Two teenagers accused of murdering a police officer have admitted conspiracy to steal a quad bike.

The pair, who are both aged 17 and cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey to plotting to steal the bike.

They and a third man, Henry Long, 18, are also accused of murdering of PC Andrew Harper, which they deny.

PC Harper died from multiple injuries after being dragged along a road by a vehicle near Sulhamstead, Berkshire.

The 28-year-old Thames Valley roads policing constable, from Wallingford, in Oxfordshire, had been responding to reports of a break-in on August 15 last year.

Long, of Mortimer, Reading, has previously admitted manslaughter and conspiracy to steal a quad bike. The two 17-year-olds deny manslaughter.

The case before Mr Justice Edis is due to be opened by prosecutor Brian Altman QC on Tuesday, and continue for up to six weeks.