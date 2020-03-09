Image copyright Google Image caption Residents of Foundry Court in Slough have been without water since Friday morning

Hundreds of people have been left without running water for almost four days at a block of flats.

The supply was cut off to nearly 200 flats in Foundry Court in Slough, Berkshire, on Friday, after a pump failed.

Residents said it was a "disgrace" they had no water to wash with amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The flats' managing agent, Hazelvine, said it had delivered 42 cases of water to residents over the weekend.

Antony Quarrell, 43, who lives in one of the flats with his wife and baby daughter, said: "With us being reminded of the importance of hygiene... I would have expected daily deliveries of large amounts of water and hand sanitizer to each flat as a bare minimum.

"There's been no proactive information sent, no customer support visits and no provision of water. It's an absolute disgrace."

Another resident, who did not want to be named, said: "They should have arranged for temporary toilets given the grave situation."

In a statement, Hazelvine said it believed the problems were initially caused by a "burst main".

It said: "We intend to make a claim against Thames Water, otherwise the residents will be obliged to contribute to the repairs."

Thames Water said its engineers had investigated the loss of supply on Friday and found "the lack of water was a private issue caused by a leaking internal pump".

It added: "We've passed this information on to the flat management team to fix."

Slough Council is not responsible for the flats but has said it will be speaking to those involved to find out what their plans are to resolve the situation.