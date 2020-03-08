Man charged with Slough churchyard kidnap and sexual assault
- 8 March 2020
A man has been charged with kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman in a churchyard.
The victim, who is in her 30s, was attacked in the grounds of St Mary's Church in Upton, Slough, on 30 January last year.
Winson Austin Benta, 58, was arrested on Friday and charged a day later.
Thames Valley Police said Mr Benta, of Stoke Road in Slough, was set to appear at Reading Magistrates' Court on Saturday.