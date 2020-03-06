Image caption One in three vehicles in the town centre at peak times has 'no origin, destination or purpose in Reading'

Reading council could impose a charge to drive through the town centre in order to ease traffic that is "blighting" parts of the town.

The proposal forms part of a draft Local Transport Strategy, which aims to tackle poor air quality and congestion.

The BBC understands only those using Reading as a shortcut would be charged, not local residents or workers.

The council said the current climate emergency dictated a need for "radical" new proposals.

Statistics show one in three vehicles in the town centre at peak times has "no origin, destination or purpose in Reading".

'Controversial'

The proposal looks at charging what Reading Borough Council's transport boss, Tony Page, called "rat-running and through traffic", to prevent Reading from being used as a shortcut.

However, the Road Haulage Association urged the council "to pursue all non-charging options" because "adding extra miles to truck journeys would increase costs and make local firms who rely on these routes less competitive".

Mr Page said he made "no apology" for the "controversial" idea, as the "poor air quality and congestion which blights parts of our town" needs to be tackled.

He told the BBC the charge could be enforceable using Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras.

Other plans being considered include the introduction of a clean air zone, which targets only high-polluting vehicles, and a workplace parking levy.

Thy strategy also includes the long-standing plan for a third River Thames bridge in Reading, a north Reading orbital route and new public transport routes.

A 12-week public consultation is due to start on 23 March.