The gardens were flooded during Storm Dennis

Thames Water has apologised to customers in Reading after sewage flooded a number of gardens.

Three homes in Three Miles Cross were affected during Storm Dennis on 16 February.

One mother-of-two said she was still waiting for the water company to clean-up her garden.

Thames Water said engineers were investigating the cause of the flooding and a clean-up team was scheduled to disinfect the flooded areas on Tuesday.

Frances Lancaster, 31, said she had about a foot of water in her garden at the height of storm, before it drained.

"We were worrying it was going to come across the patio and get into the house," she said.

"I've had both children here, and we've been unable to get outside to let the little ones get fresh air and run around."

Thames Water said a "redundant pipe" could be behind the incident.

A spokeswoman said: "We're sorry that we didn't get to all the affected customers as quickly as they, and we, would normally expect.

"The volumes of groundwater and surface water from the two recent storms put enormous pressure on our sewers, pumping stations and treatment sites and, although we've had extra teams out supporting our customers, it's been taking longer than usual for us to get to everyone."