Teenager taken to hospital after Slough stabbing

  • 22 February 2020
Shackleton Road, Slough Image copyright Google
Image caption The stabbed teenager's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, police said

An 18-year-old man has been taken to hospital after being stabbed in the leg.

Police were called to reports of a man being assaulted by a group of men in Shackleton Road, Slough, at about 16:45 GMT on Friday.

His injuries are not believed to life-threatening, Thames Valley Police said.

The force is appealing for witnesses to come forward, and said it believed the victim and offenders were known to each other.

