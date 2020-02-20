Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The winning ticket was bought in Reading, Berkshire

The owner of a £1m winning lottery ticket has 10 days left to claim their prize.

The EuroMillions ticket, which was bought in Reading, Berkshire, was drawn on 3 September. The winner has until 1 March to claim the money.

The National Lottery is urging players to check their tickets for the winning Millionaire Maker code, which is HKZJ 07361.

According to lottery rules, players have 180 days to claim their winnings.

Andy Carter, from the National Lottery, said: "Time really is running out for the winner of this prize, but we are still hopeful that someone will come forward at the very last minute to claim the money.

"We're urging everyone to check their old tickets one final time or look anywhere a missing EuroMillions ticket could be hiding.

"This life-changing prize could really help to make dreams become a reality for someone out there."

If no-one comes forward to claim the prize and the interest it has generated before the deadline, the money will used for National Lottery-funded projects, the operator said.