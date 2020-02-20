Reading man arrested after woman suffers burn injuries
A man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm after a woman suffered burn injuries.
Police were called to Oxford Road, Reading, at 01:10 GMT on Thursday after reports of an assault.
The woman, in her twenties, was taken to hospital where she remains, Thames Valley Police said.
The arrested man, aged 47 and from Reading, is in hospital with serious injuries. The force described the incident as "isolated".