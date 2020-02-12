Image copyright Google Image caption West Berkshire Council bought a jewellers in Lincoln for £5.7m

A council borrowed £62m to invest in property across England, it has been revealed.

West Berkshire Council bought nine sites, including a jewellers in Lincoln and supermarkets in Yorkshire, in a bid to raise an income as a landlord.

Due to a rise in the cost of borrowing the council now plans to invest in green technology schemes.

The council said it was "re-assessing our commercial property investment programme".

It wanted to generate new revenue income streams through property investment, according to a council report.

West Berkshire Council has borrowed £62.6m from the Public Works Loan Board (PWLB) - a government body issuing loans to local authorities - to buy properties since 2017.

The nine properties bought by West Berkshire Council acting as a landlord include:

A logistics office in Chippenham for £9.2m

A Sainsbury's supermarket in Yorkshire for £7.1m

An Aldi in Yorkshire for £6m

One office bought by the authority in Newbury Business Park for £8m is currently vacant.

Councillor Ross Mackinnon, who leads on finance for the Conservative council, said it was "pausing to reflect" on the investments in property outside the district.

He defended the "successful" portfolio of nine properties which has generated £1.3m a year in income.

Image caption An office in Newbury bought by the council for £8m is currently vacant

Within the last year the rate of borrowing from the PWLB has increased the rate of borrowing to its current rate at 3%.

The Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy has also issued new guidance discouraging councils from borrowing to invest in properties outside their district, the council said.

In a statement West Berkshire Council said it was "moving our focus to schemes that deliver our new priorities as well as provide a financial return."