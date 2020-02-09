Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was dragged into the River Thames after the attack in Scours Lane, police said

A woman was sexually assaulted at knifepoint and subjected to an attempted rape before being dragged into the River Thames, police said.

The woman, in her late teens, was forced to take an unknown pill during the attack in Scours Lane, Reading, at about 06:30 GMT on Sunday.

She was taken to hospital but has not sustained any serious injuries.

He attacker, a white man in his late 30s and about 5ft 9in tall, ran off after she fought back.

The man was wearing a black North Face puffa jacket with the hood up, grey tracksuit bottoms and white trainers, Thames Valley Police said.

He had a gap in his teeth, a gold tooth on the left side of his mouth and spoke with a local accent.

Det Insp Rich Jarvis said: "This was a shocking incident in which the victim was violently threatened, then sexually assaulted, before being dragged into the river.

"I believe the offender may also have ended up in the river as the victim fought him off."