Image copyright TaylorFamily Image caption Mark Taylor said his daughter "would still be alive" if staff had observed her constantly

The father of a mental health blogger who died in a psychiatric hospital has criticised ward staff for not watching his daughter closely enough.

Teyneen Taylor, 22, died of self-asphyxiation at Prospect Park Hospital, Reading, on 16 October 2018 after a second incident of self-harm.

Mark Taylor said his daughter "would still be alive" if the level of observation had been "constant".

An inquest jury at Reading Town Hall concluded her death was accidental.

Ms Taylor, who lived in Maidenhead, Berkshire, but was originally from Littleborough in Greater Manchester, was a mental health campaigner and actively blogged about her own battles with borderline personality disorder.

She appeared on BBC Radio Berkshire to challenge former Prime Minister and Maidenhead MP Theresa May on extra funding for mental health patients in 2015.

Coroner Heidi Connor summarised nine incidents of self-harm involving asphyxiation which Ms Taylor carried out at the hospital in the six weeks before her death.

Image copyright TaylorFamily Image caption Ms Taylor died in Prospect Park Hospital in October 2018

The court heard during her stay at the hospital, the levels at which Ms Taylor was observed were level 3 - being checked on four times and hour - or level 2, being constantly observed within the line of sight of a clinical support worker.

On the night of her death, her observation level remained at level 3 after she had self-harmed due to staff concluding raising it would have been "extremely aggressive", the court heard.

The jury found the observation of Ms Taylor was "not appropriate" after she had first self-harmed.

The spokesperson for the jurors added the removal of items from her room had been "insufficient".

Berkshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust said it accepted the jury's conclusion and had "updated" its observation policy.

In a statement following the inquest, Mr Taylor said he was "glad the jury agreed with the family's concerns about how she was cared for that night".

He added: "Teyneen should have been watched constantly following the first incident.

"If she had been, she would still be alive".