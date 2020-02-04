Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened at the junction of Lower Way with Pound Lane

A woman has denied causing the death of a teenage motorcyclist who died three days after his 18th birthday.

Harry Broad was 17 when his Yamaha motorbike was in collision with a Mercedes car at a junction in Thatcham, Berkshire, on 21 January last year.

Mr Broad, from Swindon, died in hospital on 26 January, police said.

Christina Carroll, 62, of Thatcham, denies one count of causing death by careless driving and faces trial at Reading Crown Court in August.