The 27-year-old was attacked at a property in Granville Avenue, Slough

A man has appeared in court after a man had a "corrosive substance" thrown at him as he answered the front door.

The 27-year-old victim suffered severe facial injuries in the attack at a property in Granville Avenue, Slough, on Sunday evening, police said.

Ibrahim Khan, 21, of Hatton Avenue, Slough, appeared at Slough Magistrates' Court accused of one count of grievous bodily harm with intent.

He is set to appear again at Reading Crown Court on 2 March.

Mr Khan has also been charged with one count of actual bodily harm and one count of possession of an offensive weapon.

Two other men at the property suffered minor arm and hand injuries.