Image copyright Google Image caption The 27-year-old was attacked at a property in Granville Avenue, Slough

Two men have been arrested after a man had a "corrosive substance" thrown at him as he answered the front door.

The 27-year-old victim suffered severe facial injuries in the attack at a property in Granville Avenue, Slough, on Sunday evening, police said.

Two men also at the property suffered minor arm and hand injuries.

The arrested men, both aged 21 and from Slough, are being held in custody on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.