Two arrests over Slough corrosive substance attack
- 30 January 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Two men have been arrested after a man had a "corrosive substance" thrown at him as he answered the front door.
The 27-year-old victim suffered severe facial injuries in the attack at a property in Granville Avenue, Slough, on Sunday evening, police said.
Two men also at the property suffered minor arm and hand injuries.
The arrested men, both aged 21 and from Slough, are being held in custody on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.