Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the A4 Bath Road near Hungerford

A man has been charged after two police officers were injured in a crash.

The collision between a police car and a HGV happened on the A4 Bath Road, near Hungerford in Berkshire, on 27 February last year.

Two officers were taken to hospital. and one is receiving ongoing treatment.

Andrei Stan, 34, of Wolverhampton, has been charged with two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and will appear at Reading Magistrates' Court on 6 February.

He is also accused of one count of driving a motor vehicle dangerously.