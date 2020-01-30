'Shocking' Indian call centres tackled by council

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption People were charged for services they did not receive and misled about prices, the council said

Two communication companies charged hundreds of customers for services they did not receive, a council has said.

Nearly 13,000 UK residents were let down by Guaranteed Telecom Ltd and Met Technologies, according to the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead.

The authority said the India-based firms incorrectly told residents they could block cold callers for them.

The "shocking targeting of some of our most vulnerable residents was of grave concern", trading standards said.

The firms, which are being investigated by telecoms regulator Ofcom, declined to comment.

Kunal Gupta, the companies' director, has made a voluntary undertaking his companies will be more transparent with potential customers, the council said.

'Slamming'

The council's trading standards team said it received more than 300 complaints that no call-blocking service had been provided. Only telephone operators can activate such services.

Ofcom is investigating Guaranteed Telecom Ltd and Met Technologies - which traded as Zoom, Millenium Talk (sic) and Met Plus - over a practice known as "slamming", which is when a landline is transferred without consent.

David Lacey said he had to have a new line installed after Mr Gupta's firm transferred his landline and would not release it. The 80-year-old said Mr Gupta's firm threatened to sue him for not paying up.

"I can imagine elderly people would think 'oh I better pay, I don't want to go to court'," he said.

Other complainants said they were misled about the services the companies were providing and their prices.

Greg Nelson, of the council's trading standards, said he was "extremely pleased that we have been able to secure refunds for those affected by these activities", after what was a "complex investigation".