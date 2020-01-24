Image copyright POLICE HANDOUT Image caption Alexander Stern, 36, is reportedly the son of Ferrari collector Ronald Stern

Police are continuing their search for a missing man last seen in a pub in Berkshire.

Alexander Stern, 36, was last seen at the Bull Inn in Sonning on the evening of 11 January.

A number of search operations have taken place to find Mr Stern, who is from Kensington in west London.

Thames Valley Police said officers were "very concerned for his welfare" and were "continuing to do everything " to find him.

Mr Stern, who according to reports is the son of stationery businessman and Ferrari collector Ronald Stern, was last seen at the pub at about 19:30 GMT.

Image copyright POLICE HANDOUT Image caption Mr Stern was last seen at the Bull Inn pub

He was wearing dark clothes and had a rucksack and a suitcase.

CCTV images from the evening show Mr Stern heading past the Coppa Club towards Sonning Bridge on B478, the force said.

Image copyright POLICE HANDOUT Image caption The 36-year-old was captured on CCTV heading towards Sonning Bridge

Detectives are appealing for information.

Det Ch Insp Christina Berenger said: "We have not had any confirmed sightings of Alexander since the evening he went missing, and we are very concerned for his welfare."

She added: "We are continuing to do everything that we can to find Alexander and our search for him will carry on."