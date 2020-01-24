Image copyright Lincoln MGT Image caption An 18-storey office tower, One Station Hill, is part of the project

Plans have been unveiled for hundreds of homes, an office tower and a hotel near Reading railway station.

The town centre development is part of phase two of the Station Hill project.

The proposals, subject to planning permission, will go on public display later this month.

Developer Lincoln MGT said it would create a "new gateway to Reading" and make it "the capital of the South East for generations to come".

Image copyright Lincoln MGT Image caption A "pocket garden" is planned for the development opposite Reading railway station

Phase two includes 750 homes, an 18-storey office tower called One Station Hill and a 450-room hotel.

There are also plans for a "pocket park" and improvements to Station Square, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).

The planning statement said: "Now, more than ever, the site deserves a development of utmost quality and scale.

"A development which not only meets Reading Borough Council's aspiration for revitalising the town centre, but also delivers social and economic value for the community."

Image copyright Lincoln MGT Image caption The plans will go on display later this month

Plans for a potential phase three, including a hotel and a 22-storey office tower, have also been outlined.

Phase one plans, including more than 500 new homes, were given the seal of approval by Reading Borough Council's planning applications committee in December.

Previous plans for the site, before it was acquired by its American developers in 2018, never came to fruition.

The proposals will be shown at a public information event on 31 January and 1 February.