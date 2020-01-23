Image copyright Google Image caption Thames Valley Police asked Reading Borough Council to review Matchbox in Friar Street

A nightclub outside which a man died after being punched will have its licence reviewed.

Thames Valley Police asked Reading Borough Council to review Matchbox in Friar Street, following a violent incident last month.

It said it was necessary "due to the severity of the issues" including the death of Malcolm Callender in April 2019 and a failure to address it.

Matchbox's owner told police it intends to turn the club into a micro-brewery.

In the incident on 7 December, police said a fight between two groups in the venue, including chair throwing, spilled out on to the street when three men were removed, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

The three males then tried to get back into the club by punching and kicking doormen, before two groups started fighting again.

According to the police, staff failed to keep the groups separate and consistently let in the larger groups most weeks.

PC Wheeler said Matchbox's opening hours should be reduced to better reflect the owner's plan to turn it into a micro-brewery.

Jean Champeau, senior licensing and enforcement officer at the council, suggested the licence be revoked and owners be allowed to apply for a new licence in line with micro-brewery plan.

The council will review the licence on 30 January.