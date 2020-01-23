Image copyright FAMILY HANDOUT Image caption Phillip Deans was "consumed by mental health issues", his family said

The family of a man who died after being found injured in the street on Christmas Day has paid tribute to him.

Phillip Deans, 36, was found in Slough High Street and died in hospital on Boxing Day.

His family described him as a man who "always sought to do right by those he connected with".

Dawid Debski, 25, of Faraday Close, Slough, is charged with his murder and will reappear at Reading Crown Court in March.

A post-mortem examination found Mr Deans died as a result of a head injury, Thames Valley Police said.

Image copyright Google Image caption Mr Deans was found between the premises of Contract Options and Peri Peri Chicken

In a statement, Mr Deans' family said: "He was a vibrant member of any community he was a part of, he always sought to do right by those who he connected with, and would always leave a good impression.

"He was, much like many of us, consumed by mental health issues but it never changed the way he loved.

"He is going to be sorely missed by his family, his friends, and the wider community."

Homeless project Slough Outreach previously said it had been helping Mr Deans for three years.