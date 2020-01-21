Image copyright PoliceHandouts Image caption Gladys Goodwin and PC James Dixon died in a crash in December 2017

The jury has retired in a trial of a woman accused of causing a crash in which a police officer who appeared on TV's Road Wars and a woman, 91, died.

PC James Dixon and Gladys Goodwin were fatally injured in Wargrave, Berkshire, in December 2017.

Agne Jasulaitiene denies two counts of causing death by careless driving.

PC Dixon's motorbike struck the side of her Toyota as she turned right into Blakes Lane from the A4 Bath Road, Reading Crown Court heard.

Care assistant Miss Jasulaitiene, 36, had been driving Mrs Goodwin from lunch when the crash, described by a witness as "sounding like a bomb", happened.

Her defence team has told the court that the crash happened because PC Dixon could have been riding at up to 97 mph in a 50 mph zone, at the time.

Image caption Agne Jasulaitiene (right) denies two counts of causing death by careless driving

Prosecutor Ellie Fargin giving her closing speech told the court: "The crown say one, she didn't look at all.

"Two, she did look but not in the right place. Three, she didn't look for long enough.

"Or, she did look and saw the bike, but thought she'd have enough time to manoeuvre."

At the time PC Dixon, who was 39 and had starred in the Sky programme, was taking part in a police surveillance exercise training HMRC students posted abroad.

Ms Fargin said: "If PC Dixon had been driving carelessly it does not absolve the responsibility of the defendant."

Image copyright Sussex Police Image caption The jury was shown a picture of the crash scene taken by investigators

Ian Bridge, defending, giving his closing speech, said: "There is not a shred of evidence in this case that anything she did on that day infringed road traffic law."

He asked the jury: "Ask yourself in this scenario is it right to suggest that the motorist using the road in an ordinary routine way is responsible for this collision?

"Or is it quite obvious when you look at what happened its because the motorcyclist is speeding?"

He added jurors might find themselves "pinching" themselves they had been asked to deliberate on the case.