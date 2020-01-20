Image copyright PoliceHandouts Image caption Gladys Goodwin and PC James Dixon died in a crash in December 2017

A mother-of-two has told a court she was not responsible for causing the crash in which a police motorcyclist and a 91-year-old woman died.

PC James Dixon and Gladys Goodwin died of multiple injuries in the crash in Wargrave, Berkshire, in December 2017.

Agne Jasulaitiene, 36, denies two counts of causing death by careless driving.

She said the road was clear before PC Dixon's motorbike collided with the passenger side of her Toyota.

On 5 December the carer drove Mrs Goodwin to lunch at a social club in Slough, as part of a companion service.

'Slow motion'

Miss Jasulaitiene, of Talavera Close, Crowthorne, Berkshire, had been driving her home when she turned right from the A4 Bath Road into Blakes Lane.

Describing the incident she said: "When I saw the road was clear, I turned right in first gear.

"Then a bang. It felt like slow motion."

"When I woke up I realised the car was upside-down," she said.

The carer escaped with no serious physical injuries, but following the crash she said she felt "suicidal" and claimed she had developed an anxiety of motorbikes.

The court previously heard PC Dixon, who was 39 and had starred in Sky's Road Wars, could have been travelling at "twice" the 50 mph speed limit during a police surveillance training exercise.

When prosecutor Ellie Fargin suggested Miss Jasulaitiene should have checked for oncoming traffic before turning, Miss Jasulaitiene said: "I [had] done my checks. It was clear."

"I'm a very confident driver, and I always take care how I drive," she added.

The trial continues.