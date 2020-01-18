Image copyright Google Image caption Council officers allowed the store to reopen on Friday

A grocery store with a butchers that was shut down due to an infestation of mice has been allowed to reopen.

Food safety officers from Slough Borough Council said Slough Store and Halal Meat could reopen on Friday because it "no longer posed an imminent risk t public health".

The shop was closed on Wednesday after officers found the rodents.

The council said the owners had carried out extensive cleaning and also had pest control visits.

In a statement, the council said the business was required to still attend Slough Magistrates' Court on Monday "to seek endorsement of the hygiene emergency prohibition notice into an order".

Councillor Pavitar K Mann, cabinet member for planning and regulation, said store closures were "made only in the most serious of cases".

She previously said it was "disappointing that the food business operator, did not close the premises themselves when they realised the infestation was out of control".