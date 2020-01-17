Berkshire

M4 closure: Motorists warned of delays ahead of weekend closure

  • 17 January 2020
Huntercombe Spur bridge Image copyright Stuart Logan
Image caption Huntercombe Spur bridge is being demolished to make room for a smart motorway system

A section of the M4 will be shut over the weekend while a bridge is demolished.

The work at Huntercombe Spur bridge is part of an upgrade to the 32-mile (51km) stretch between London and Reading and will accommodate a wider smart motorway.

The road will be shut between junctions 6 and 8/9 in both directions from 20:00 GMT until 06:00 on Monday,

Traffic will be diverted via the A308M, A308, A332 and the A355,

Motorists have been warned to expect delays.

A Highways England spokesperson said: "Drivers are advised to plan ahead, leave extra time for their journeys and consider alternative routes if possible."

