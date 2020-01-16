Image caption The roof debris had been cleared from the high street by Thursday morning

Debris from part of a roof that was blown off a block of flats during strong winds has been cleared.

Slough's High Street was closed on Tuesday due to a large section of a roof falling and blocking the road.

The street remains closed but debris from the roof was cleared by Thursday morning.

Slough Borough Council said it could not confirm when the road would be reopened, with investigations into the cause of the incident continuing.

Thames Valley Police said no-one was believed to be injured in the collapse.

Strong winds battered parts of the country over a 48-hour period, which began with Storm Brendan hammering Ireland on Monday, causing thousands of homes to lose power, before bringing winds in excess of 80mph (128 km/h) to parts of Scotland and England.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Thames Valley Police said no-one was believed to be injured

A council spokeswoman said after discussions with the Health and Safety Executive, the authority had agreed to lead an investigation into the roof fall.

Taxi driver Haris Baig, 30, from Slough, narrowly missed being hit by the roof and said it was "a miracle no-one was killed".

"At first I thought it was scaffolding, but then I realised the whole roof had come down," he said.

Housing provider Paradigm said it was "aware of an incident" affecting one of its properties, and that staff were "working with the emergency services and supporting residents".