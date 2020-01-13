Image copyright FamilyHandout Image caption Mohammed Aman Ashraq "showed respect towards everyone", his family have said

The family of a man stabbed to death have said their son wanted to become a professional boxer.

Mohammed Aman Ashraq, from Slough, was found injured in Benjamin Lane on 4 January and died in hospital.

His family said the 18-year-old was "very calm, supportive and showed respect towards everyone".

Hamza Mahmood, 18, of Shaggy Calf Lane, Slough, and Mohammed Hussain, also 18, of Benjamin Lane, Slough, have been charged with Mr Ashraq's murder.

Another 18-year-old man, also from Slough, who was arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice, has been bailed until 4 February.

Image copyright FamilyHandout Image caption The teenager was found injured in Benjamin Lane on 4 January

In a statement released by Thames Valley Police, Mr Ashraq's family said the teenager was "working really hard to achieve his goals".

They added he used to train his sisters to box and was his mother's "little helper and friend".

They said: "They miss his laughter. He used to bring joy to the family.

"We cannot understand why someone would do such a terrible thing to us. No-one should have to go through this."