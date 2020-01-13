Image copyright PoliceHandouts Image caption Gladys Goodwin and PC James Dixon died in a crash in December 2017

A crash in which a police motorcyclist and a 91-year-old woman died sounded "like a bomb", a court has heard.

PC James Dixon and Gladys Goodwin, died of multiple injuries in the crash in Wargrave, Berkshire, in December 2017.

Appearing at Reading Crown Court, Agne Jasulaitiene, 36, denied two counts of causing death by careless driving.

The court heard PC Dixon's motorbike was in collision with the passenger side of Miss Jasulaitiene's Toyota when she turned right into Blakes Lane.

Giving evidence, Sherry Tanner, who had been in a car behind the Toyota, said the crash "sounded like a bomb".

She told the court she had not seen the motorbike approaching in the moments before the crash.

'Twice the speed limit'

The court heard PC Dixon, who was 39 and had starred in Sky's Road Wars, had been on a police surveillance training exercise and was travelling over the 50mph speed limit.

Ellie Fargin, prosecuting, said experts agreed the impact speed of the motorbike was between 73mph and 88mph.

Both PC Dixon and Mrs Goodwin, Miss Jasulaitiene's front-seat passenger, died at the scene.

Image caption PC Dixon had been involved in a training exercise at the time of the crash

The court heard in her police interview that Miss Jasulaitiene, of Talavera Close, Crowthorne, Berkshire, said she had been stationary, checked traffic and saw no-one there before turning.

Ms Fargin told the court: "He [PC Dixon] was there to be seen on that motorbike.

"They should have waited for him to pass before conducting that manoeuvre."

Ian Bridge, defending, told the court: "We submit to you on that day there was nothing about her driving which was capable of real or serious criticism.

"What was exceptional, on a surveillance motorbike a police officer travelling at twice the speed limit on that road."

He added it was "hardly surprising that a competent driver did not perceive" the motorbike was there.

The trial continues.