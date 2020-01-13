Girl awarded £20.7m from NHS after birth errors

Image copyright Google Image caption The Royal Berkshire Hospital admitted errors were made during the girl's birth

A girl who suffered a serious brain injury during her birth has been awarded £20.7m in NHS compensation.

She has quadriplegic cerebral palsy after errors were made at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading in 2011.

It admitted negligence in 2017 and lawyers representing the girl said it missed four opportunities to deliver her earlier to prevent the injuries.

The hospital trust said it "deeply regrets" the standard of care given during the girl's birth.

In a statement to the BBC, Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust's chief medical officer Dr Janet Lippett said the organisation was "pleased that a settlement has been made and wish the family well for the future".

She added the care provided to the newborn in 2011 "fell below our usual standard".

'Fulfil potential'

Lawyers acting on behalf of the family from law firm Fieldfisher, said the eight-year-old girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is intellectually able but severely physically disabled and needs 24-hour care.

They added the trust failed to respond to her heart rate for more than six hours before she was born and did not perform a Caesarean section soon enough.

They said this led to her being deprived of oxygen and irreversible brain damage being caused.

The girl's mother said the settlement, approved at the High Court on Monday, would not only provide 24-hour care but also allow her daughter "to achieve the best possible life and fulfil her great potential".

She said: "Our daughter is an amazingly spirited young woman with her own, very strong, personality.

"As she grows up, she is increasingly frustrated by the limitations she lives with every day but she continues to have great plans for the future."